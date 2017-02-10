Three Mid-Mo house fires

A Southern Callaway County home is destroyed by fire. Firefighters were called to the home on 2nd Street in Mokane early this morning. A man awoke to find flames in the house. The home was a total loss but firefighters were able to save the house next door.

A flue fire does about 10-thousand dollars damage to a home just outside Columbia. Firefighters arrived on the scene about 3-30 Thursday morning to find flames coming out of the chimney. Two people were in the home when the fire started, but they were able to escape and call 9-1-1.

A family from Bland is out of their home this morning after fire does heavy damage early Thursday. Gasconade County firefighters found the home on Highway 28 heavily involved in fire when they arrived on the scene about 10 yesterday morning. A man and woman were inside the house when the fire started. They escaped without injury. The home is a total loss.