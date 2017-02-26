Trial set for alleged infant beater

A Laclede county man will officially stand trial April 10 for allegedly beating his infant daughter.

According to our news partner ABC17 KMIZ, Aaron Fisher is being charged with first degree assault after he allegedly punched his 5-month-old daughter in the head in 2009. Fisher was originally charged in Miller County in November, but was granted a change in venue motion in December.

Back in October of 2015, a judge dismissed two counts of forcible sodomy against Fisher, citing his right to a speedy trial had been violated.