Two fatal weekend crashes

A Martinsburg pick up truck driver is dead…his passenger injured…in a rollover crash near the Audrain – Callaway County line. The Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Clinton Diemeke lost control of his truck on a county road near Route N about 9-50 last night. The truck ran off the road, overturned and ejected Diemeke and his passenger, 21-year-old Leah Mays of Martinsburg. Diemeke was pronounced dead at the scene. Mays was taken to University Hospital.

A Jefferson City man died Saturday morning when his S-U-V ran off Highway 50-63 near the Moreau River Bridge on Jefferson City’s east side. The Highway patrol says 44-year-old Joshua Harmon clipped the back end of a trailer being towed by a pickup truck about 8-15 Saturday morning. Harmon’s vehicle ran off the road, hit a guardrail and overturned. He was ejected, and died at the scene.