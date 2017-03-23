BREAKING NEWS-Lincoln President Leaving for Music City

As KWOS News first told you, Lincoln University President Dr. Kevin Rome is moving on. Rome will take over as the President of Fisk University in Nashville. Rome has been critical of budget withholdings by Governor Nixon and more recently called for by Governor Greitens. On KWOS Open Air Rome talked about a call from students for more black staff …

Rome came to Lincoln in 20-13. Rome will replace interim Fisk University President Frank Sims in June. University officials say the hunt for Rome’s replacement will begin immediately.