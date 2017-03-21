JCMO Tobacco 21? Maybe next time

No tobacco 21 decision in Jefferson City Monday night. The sponsor of the measure to ban tobacco sales to people under the age of 21 wasn’t at Monday night’s city council meeting because of a family emergency. It’s expected councilman Carlos Graham will bring up the proposed ordinance for a vote at the next council meeting in two weeks. Graham was out of state at his seriously ill brother’s bedside.
You keep referring to them as “kids”. These “kids” are old enough to make the decision to serve their country, they’re probably old enough to make the decision to smoke too.