How much could a Jefferson City school bond cost you?

You’ll see two JCPS school bond issues on your April ballot. The plan would build a second high school and renovate J-C High. District CFO Jason Hoffman says tax bills would go up about $300 a year on the average $150,000 home. He was on KWOS Open Air.
I have paid school taxes for the last 40 years without any students in school and yet my vote does not count anymore than the resident welfare recipient that pays NO taxes, I will definitely vote AGAINST ANY tax increase as my grand kids were all sent to private achools all the time I am paying school taxes!!!!!