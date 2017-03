At least one person is dead after a tornado swept through the southeast Missouri town of Perryville over night. Several homes were badly damaged when the store raced through about 8-30 last night. I- 55 was closed in both directions after the tornado threw vehicles around on the highway.

In mid Missouri…some reports of half-dollar sized hail, and some wind damage, but a mostly quiet night as storms rolled through the area between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.