(MissouriNet) – Senator McCaskill is criticizing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s statement that historically black colleges and universities are real pioneers when it comes to school choice. DeVos wants to allow public education funding to follow students to the schools or services that best fit their needs.
DeVos later said historically black colleges and universities remain at the forefront of opening doors that had previously been closed to so many.
Missouri Senator goes after Ed Secretary
