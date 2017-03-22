Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

One comment

  1. Karen Thomas
    March 22, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Is there class in Mexico? If not need to be.
    I work in grocery store and they are not prepared for bad weather. Safety safety!
    Don’t even have weather radio.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com