Cole County Office of Emergency Management Director Bill Farr appeared on KWOS Open Air with John Marsh and Kelley Ray. Severe Weather spotters are still needed. His interview is below.
Is there class in Mexico? If not need to be.
I work in grocery store and they are not prepared for bad weather. Safety safety!
Don’t even have weather radio.