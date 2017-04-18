18 – year olds can vote and join the military .. but cigarettes are now off – limits

If you want to buy cigarettes in Jefferson City…you’re going to have to be at least 21-years-old from now on. The city council last night by a margin of 6-4 voting to accept an ordinance raising the age to purchase tobacco in the city limits from 18 to 21. People between the ages of 18 and 20 can still possess tobacco products. The ban extends to all tobacco products and vaping supplies as well. The Capital City becomes the 11th community in the state to adopt a so-called Tobacco 21 law.
Under the age of 18 and want to VOTE for Americas political future ? Under the age of 18 and want to join the military to KILL people you have no quarrel with, put your life on the line to DIE and / or have limbs blown off ? GROOVY ! Want to smoke a Marlboro, or a Winston or a Kool, you know, like your parents, grandparents ? NO !! your too young and STUPID to make an informed decision, so We are going to make it for you because WE know better.
And to you parents who actually VOTED to have this law implemented, HOW does it feel to be a failure as a parent that you feel you must give the STATE control over your children because YOU have no influence over them. If your children do not know right from wrong, you have failed.