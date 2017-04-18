18 – year olds can vote and join the military .. but cigarettes are now off – limits

If you want to buy cigarettes in Jefferson City…you’re going to have to be at least 21-years-old from now on. The city council last night by a margin of 6-4 voting to accept an ordinance raising the age to purchase tobacco in the city limits from 18 to 21. People between the ages of 18 and 20 can still possess tobacco products. The ban extends to all tobacco products and vaping supplies as well. The Capital City becomes the 11th community in the state to adopt a so-called Tobacco 21 law.