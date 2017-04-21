More Information on Victim of Killing in JC

We have learned a little more information on what police are calling a suspicious death investigation. Jefferson City police say they responded to an assault call last night (Thursday 20) in the 14-hundred block of East Miller Street. They found a 63-year-old male suffering from several wounds. He was flown to a Columbia hospital where he later died. The investigation is in the early stages. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them or call Crimestoppers at 659-TIPS…