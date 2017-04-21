Listen to KWOS Live
More Information on Victim of Killing in JC

We have learned a little more information on what police are calling a suspicious death investigation.  Jefferson City police say they responded to an assault call last night (Thursday 20) in the 14-hundred block of East Miller Street.  They found a 63-year-old male suffering from several wounds.  He was flown to a Columbia hospital where he later died.  The investigation is in the early stages.  Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them or call Crimestoppers at 659-TIPS…

    1400 block of East Miller huh ? SUPRISE SUPRISE !!

