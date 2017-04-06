New JCMO high school? It comes at a cost

It’s called ‘bearing the burden’ of education. And come tax time, it will be on your shoulders in the Jefferson City School District …
District Financial Officer Jason Hoffman says passage of the bond issues to build a second high school and to renovate J-C High raises the tax rate to about $4.80 per $100.
Property taxes on your car will go up as well.
I predict, and you MARK MY WORDS, If Jefferson City keeps BOTH high schools open, 15 years after the ” New Jefferson City High School ” Opens it’s doors, You will see a Racial and Financial divide. The ” NEW ” J.C. High with all your middle/upper middle to Wealthy families children and the ” Old ” J.C. High, with your Lower class poor and HEAVILY ETHNIC families children. And to which school would ” Jasper Jay ” belong ??? Will the NEW J.C. High have a new football mascot and school Colors ??
And I had another thought overnight, The Jefferson City Jay’s Football program has grown since I went to school there. The Jays’ are now what ? Class 6-A ? You split up the enrollment and the Jays will fall in Class, giving them an advantage perhaps, and then again maybe not.