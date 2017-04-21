One dead – one badly hurt in JCMO m-cycle crash

A Jefferson City man is dead, and his passenger has life-threatening injuries, after a motorcycle crash. Police say Shawn Cochran lost control of his bike on a curve of Clark Avenue near Lincoln University late last (thur) night. Cochran and Morrigan Carpenter of Columbia were ejected as the motorcycle hit a curb, utility pole, and street sign. The 38-year-old Cochran was found dead in the street. Carpenter is in a Columbia hospital in critical condition at last check.