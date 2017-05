From our news partner ABC17 KMIZ, here’s a list of roads currently closed in Cole County due to the flash floods.

-Scrivner Road

-Campbell Road

-Payne Road

-North Branch Road

-Loesch Road

-Bainer Road

-Zion Road

-Buffalo Road

-Deer Run Road

-Waterford Road

-Murphy’s Ford Road

-Meadowsford Road

-East Lohman Road

-Rockhouse Spur Road

-Rockhouse Road

-Engineers Road

-Railroad Street

-Water Street

-Vaughn Ford Road

-Nine Hills Road

-Hem Street