Additional layoffs for Lincoln – U?

Lincoln University is eliminating nearly 50 positions in the face of a budget shortfall. University officials announced Monday that 15 and a half faculty positions will be a part of the cutback aimed at helping save about 3-point-8 million dollars. The rest of the layoffs will come from staff positions. The University will also tap in to some budget reserves.

Mizzou is letting about 65 faculty go while it tries to address a 60-million dollar short fall. In all, acting chancellor Garnett Stokes says MU will cut about 300 jobs overall.