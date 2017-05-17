More agencies join investigation in DeBrodie case

Fulton police chief Steve Myers confirms that the FBI is among several agencies working on the investigation into the death of Carl DeBrodie. The Department of Health and Human Services, the Missouri Attorney General’s office and the Missouri State Highway patrol are all on the case. DeBrodie was last seen at a group home for developmentally disabled adults in Fulton. His body was found April 21st encased in concrete inside a barrel in a Fulton storage unit. Myers says his department is still awaiting a cause of death ruling from the medical examiner.