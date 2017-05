The city of Ashland is about to get bigger. Owners of land near the Columbia Regional Airport say they will build a couple of spec buildings on their property. The buildings are designed to attract employers to the area. One of the buildings will be about 22-thousand square feet…the other will cover about 55-thousand square feet. The area is already being developed for an assisted living facility. The new developments will provide property tax revenue for the city of Ashland and its schools.