Budget work takes up time as lawmakers zero in on the end of the 2017 session

It looks like the state budget will make it through the legislature just ahead of the deadline. Today is the day for the bills that make up the budget to pass through both houses of the legislature. The budget passed the House and Senate yesterday. The final spending plan takes a big chunk out of higher education spending. The final total is 64-million dollars less than last year’s appropriation. A spokesman for the University of Missouri says the system will lose about 29-and-a-half million dollars from last year’s funding.