A 37-year old man died in a single vehicle wreck in Callaway County early Saturday morning. Sheriff’s deputies found the man lying in a field near the intersection of Route O and U-U just after midnight. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the man lost control of his S-U-V while traveling on Route O…it then flipped over several times, throwing him out of the vehicle. The sheriff’s department won’t release the man’s name until next of kin are notified.