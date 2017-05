The body of a woman found in an abandoned Vandalia house Friday is believed to be that of a woman who hadn’t been seen since 2015. Relatives and the Audrain County sheriff’s department believe they have found Jennifer Middleton. She was reported missing to the sheriff’s department Wednesday. The owner of the home was arrested and charged with abandonment of a corpse. The sheriff’s department says John Herman Lue the Second and Middleton were acquaintances.