A Lohman man is fine…but his power boat sank after it caught fire yesterday in a cove at the 12-mile marker on the lake. Chad Stockman tells the Highway Patrol that he smelled smoke as he pulled out on to the water. He opened the engine compartment to find fire coming from around the exhaust. He and others on the boat tried to fight the flames themselves before jumping to another boat. A firefighting boat tried to put out the flames, but the boat sank before it could be pulled to shore.