Cops look for white pickup in East McCarty drive – by

Jefferson City police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting near downtown. Witnesses reported gunshots in the 600 block of east McCarty about 8:30 last night. Police followed a car from the scene of the shooting to Capitol Region Hospital where a gunshot victim was taken out of the car. The victim told police that someone in a white pickup truck fired several shots at a group standing in front of 615 East McCarty. Police found several shell casings in the street and bullet holes in the house.