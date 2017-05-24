Cops look for white pickup in East McCarty drive – by

Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
Picture from ABC 17 KMIZ

Cops look for white pickup in East McCarty drive

Jefferson City police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting near downtown. Witnesses reported gunshots in the 600 block of east McCarty about 8:30 last night. Police followed a car from the scene of the shooting to Capitol Region Hospital where a gunshot victim was taken out of the car. The victim told police that someone in a white pickup truck fired several shots at a group standing in front of 615  East McCarty. Police found several shell casings in the street and bullet holes in the house.

