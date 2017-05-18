A couple of drive-bys .. and one WASN’T in Columbia

The Boone County sheriff’s department says they’re looking for a Columbia teen with a long rap sheet for a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night. The department says 18-year-old Deaunte Shaw allegedly fired a pistol at a house on Gregory Drive Tuesday evening. The house sustained some damage. No one was injured. Shaw has had several run ins with police since last August. He’s facing weapons and stealing charges…and will face other charges for Tuesday night’s shooting.

The Miller County sheriff’s department has its own drive-by shooting to work on. In a release Wednesday, the department says it’s looking for a yellow Pontiac G-5 car seen in a surveillance tape from a business in Kaiser. Some one recently fired shots in to the business during working hours. Deputies say they have some questions they want to ask the driver of the car.