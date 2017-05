A fight breaks out in the parking lot of an Audrain County business. One man goes to the hospital…another goes to jail. Witnesses say the two truck drivers were fighting over a parking spot at the Harbison Walker plant near Vandalia Thursday morning. One man from Texas suffered a stab wound to the back. The other truck driver who was from Pennsylvania was taken into custody. Sheriff Matt Oller says it will be up to the county prosecutor to decide if he will file charges in the case.