Callaway County Special Services Board of Directors admits there was failure in oversight of a group home where Carl DeBrodie lived and disappeared from. Last night…board members sat in silence as several members of the community with special needs family members voiced concerns about board’s lack of due diligence. Our news partner ABC 17 confirmed last week that the case worker employed by Callaway County Special Services in charge of monitoring cases at DeBrodie’s group home had been fired.