Flooding .. and MORE flooding

The weekend rains have ended, but in many parts of mid Missouri… the flooding is just beginning. Area rivers and creeks continue to rise as the runoff of more than six inches of rain in most locations enters the waterways. Driving could become tricky in many areas. For instance if you’re headed south on Highway 63…you won’t make it from Jefferson City to Rolla. MoDOT has closed the road near Vienna today due to water coming over the road. I-44 is also closed in several places. Highway 63 and 44 are expected to remain closed for several days. Check out MoDOT’s website for the latest road closures in your area. Almost every county in the area has some road closures.

Flood waters covered the ball fields at Washington Park in Jefferson City, including Vivion Field. The waters also swallowed a car that was driven into the parking lot. The driver got out safely. In Callaway County, eight people had to be rescued from their homes on County Road 411 just south of Fulton on Saturday afternoon. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded with a boat to help Callaway County emergency responders get the families away from quickly rising creeks in the area.