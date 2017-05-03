Flooding issues are only just beginning

Public works crews rush to repair flood damage, creeks and streams continue to rise, and mid Missouri south of Highway 50 prepares for another 2-to-5 inches of rain. MoDOT repair crews hope to get a look at the damage to Highway 50 at Mount Sterling this morning. More than a foot of water covered the road yesterday, engineers believe heavy damage was done to the road surface and road bed by the rushing water. Several roads in Osage and Maries counties remain underwater this morning due to the flooding Gasconade River. Schools at Vienna, Belle, Bland and Hermann remain closed this morning.

The number of closed roads in Boone and Cole counties continues to fall as creeks and streams retreat back into their banks…but the trend could be short-lived. Rain is working its way through mid Missouri. The forecast is for several heavy downpours and even some thunderstorms throughout the day. Latest forecast models show up to five inches of new rain could fall through the Lake of the Ozarks region with rainfall amounts between 1 and a half and 3 inches closer to I-70.