Former MU Interim Tapped to Lead Lincoln during President search

A former University of Missouri interim president will take the reins at Lincoln University. Today, it was announced that Michael Middleton will become interim president, taking over for President Dr. Kevin Rome. Rome announced last month he was leaving Mid-Missouri to take a similar position at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. Middleton says the plan to layoff 48 staff members will remain in place, saying it was an appropriate proposal. Middleton served at M-U from late 2014 to early 2017 after then president Tim Wolfe resigned amid controversy over racial incidents leading to some athletes to say they would not participate in sporting events unless Wolfe resigned…