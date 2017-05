The first hearing is today for a woman accused in a Columbia kidnapping and murder case. Mackenzie Quiovers has been on the run since March. She’s one of two women accused of taking three children from a home on Spiros Drive. Her car would crash on I-70, and a 13-year-old girl died. Quiovers (quivers) escaped custody while getting medical treatment at a hospital. She was on Columbia’s Most Wanted List before being booked into jail Saturday.