Fulton police are requesting more search warrants in their investigation into the Carl DeBrodie murder. Police are waiting on the county prosecutor to look over the list of new warrants the department wants to issue. Police investigators want to search some records and electronic devices. DeBrodie’s body was found last month encased in concrete inside a barrel inside a Fulton storage unit. Police now believe the developmentally disabled man’s body had been inside the storage unit for months.