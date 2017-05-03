Fulton disabled man remembered

Friends, family, caregivers and those who searched for Carl DeBrodie all joined in during a remembrance in memorial Park in Fulton last night. The body of the developmentally disabled man was found in a cement filled crate inside a Fulton storage unit one week ago Monday. Fulton police believe DeBrodie had been dead for months, but was just reported missing two weeks ago. Police chief Steve Myers says his department is working with more than 200 leads in the case. Investigations into the owners of the group home where DeBrodie stayed show numerous deficiencies and violations of state guidelines.