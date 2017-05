A good year for some Mid-Missouri educators, but no love for colleges

How did the legislative session shake out for education? It depends on who you talk to. Jefferson City Rep Mike Bernskoetter says it was a productive year for secondary education. Lawmakers fully funded the Education Formula.

But Missouri colleges took the biggest budget hit. Both Mizzou and Lincoln University are planning to layoff faculty and staff.

Lawmakers are back at the Capitol for the special session.