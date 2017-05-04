How high’s the water Momma?

Public Works administrators and local emergency operations officials are keeping their eyes on local rivers and streams again this morning…as mid Missouri deals with another 24 hours or so of heavy rain. Anywhere from an inch and a half to more than three inches of rain has fallen south of I-70 between Wednesday morning and now. MoDOT crews reopened Highway 63 to through traffic Wednesday…water also receded on Highway 50 at Drake, and the Missouri River at Hermann reached its crest and water began to go down there. But on Wednesday night, the Osage River reached major flood stage and Route W in the Wardsville area was closed to traffic due to flooding. The Moreau River also rose Wednesday and it appears that Tanner Bridge road will go underwater this morning. As of yesterday, 12 roads in Cole County were closed due to high water. It appears that number will rise this morning.