JCMO fire lands a victim in the hospital

One person is hospitalized after a smoky fire at the Senate Court apartment in Jefferson City Monday. Firefighters called to the scene about 3-45 yesterday found fire coming from a window on the ground floor. The resident of the apartment suffered smoke inhalation and burns and was taken to a local hospital. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for observation. Residents of the upper floors of building were forced to climb down the outside of the structure. One apartment was destroyed and two others were severely damaged. Fire investigators suspect an unattended candle started the blaze.