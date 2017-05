A Jefferson City man could face up to 10-years in federal prison for his role in the shooting death of a man on Elizabeth Street in 2015. Paris Mark Alexander Henderson pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Henderson used that firearm to shoot and kill Bryant Sturkey during an argument in front of Henderson’s house on April 25th, 2015. A Cole County jury found Henderson not guilty of murder last year.