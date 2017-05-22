Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Lawmakers return to the Capitol for the Special Session

They’ve only been gone a little more than a week…and already state legislators are making their way back to the State Capitol. The Special Session of the legislature gavels in this afternoon at 4. At issue is a bill that would help a steel mill locate in Portageville and restart the Noranda Aluminum smelter in near Sikeston in the bootheel. Backers of the plan say the bill will create more than 500 jobs in the  impoverished region. Critics say the projects would lead to higher electric rates for all Missourians.

