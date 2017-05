The interim chancellor of Mizzou tells a forum on the Columbia campus she expects about 400 positions to be eliminated before next school year. Garnett Stokes on Tuesday said most of the cuts would come through attrition, but between 80 and 100 layoffs would occur. A spokesman for the university says it will be June before final numbers are available. The University is slashing about 55-million dollars from its budget due to dwindling student numbers and less money coming from the state.