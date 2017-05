Lincoln’s President may be leaving, but he’s still concerned about Mid-Mo students

You’ve heard that Lincoln University is looking at about a $3 – million funding shortfall thanks to higher education cuts. Outgoing President Dr. Kevin Rome says he’s worked to diversify the college’s faculty …

Rome leaves Lincoln to become the next president of Fisk University .. a private school in Nashville.

Lincoln been in the news in the past year over cuts to several majors and sports programs, along with mold and bed bug issues in the dorms.