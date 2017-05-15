Man killed by CoMo cops may have had mental health issues

A man is dead after an apparent shootout with Columbia police. The Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Clarence Coats was firing his gun Saturday evening on Oak Street in the middle of town when police were called. He then shot at the cops when they got there. Investigators say Coats then escaped a perimeter, and climbed onto the roof of a building on nearby Garth Avenue. He apparently shot some more, and an officer returned fire, hitting him. Coats died at a hospital. Family members say he was suffering from mental health issues.