UPDATE-Missing Missouri teen Found

UPDATE 7AM-The Dent County Sheriff’s Department says Trinity Lewis has been located and is safe. More details to come on KWOS.

An amber alert has been issued for a teen aged girl kidnapped from her home in Salem overnight. The Highway Patrol says 13-year-old Trinity Lewis got into a pickup truck with a 50-year-old man with a black beard. The patrol believes there was a younger man in the truck as well. Trinity Lewis is described as 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was seen wearing shorts and a shirt and carrying a yellow and white drawstring bag. Anyone with information is urged to call their local law enforcement agency immediately.