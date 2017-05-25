Mo House advances Special Session smelter bill

(MissouriNet )- Legislation aimed at creating about 500 new jobs in southeast Missouri has been approved by the House. Brian Hauswirth covered Wednesday’s marathon floor debate in Jefferson City:

After five hours of emotional debate, the House voted 120-17 to approve Portageville GOP State Representative Don Rone’s Noranda/steel mill bill. Supporters say the jobs would be created in the impoverished Bootheel. Republican Governor Eric Greitens called the special session. Rone’s bill had strong Democratic support:

House Speaker Todd Richardson says the proposed smelter and steel mill would be located in the St. Jude’s Industrial Park in New Madrid. Rone tells his House colleagues that the average salary for smelter employees would be 95-thousand dollars. Olivette State Representative Tracy McCreery worries about the impact the bill will have on Ameren ratepayers.