No stormwater tax vote on your summer JCMO ballot

There will be no vote this summer on a storm water fee for Jefferson City. The city council Monday night voted 5-4 against a bill that would have set an August vote on a new fee that would have boosted the city’s storm water budget from 360-thousand dollars a year to 2-million dollars a year. City Public Works Director Matt Morasch says there more than 30-million dollars worth of projects that need doing in Jefferson City. Most council members who voted against the bill said they worried about asking too much of Jefferson City residents so shortly after they voted to raise property taxes for a new high school.