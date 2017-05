Prescription drug plan fails at Capitol but it is on Cole County’s books

Your private medical records may still open to review .. even though the Prescription Drug Monitoring Bill failed at the Capitol. It was something State Rep Jay Barnes was opposed to from the ‘get go’ …

The bill would have allowed doctors and pharmacists access to your medical records in an attempt to stop abuse of painkillers and other drugs.

Cole County and Jefferson City did opt into a private monitoring plan that is now in effect locally.