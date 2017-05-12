Real I-D coming to a wallet new you

Just under a federal deadline, the Missouri General Assembly has agreed that the state should provide drivers licenses and state i.d.’s that comply with the federal Real I.D. Act. The bill given final passage yesterday gives Missouri citizens the option of obtaining a federally compliant license. The government says Missouri’s current form of identification doesn’t meet new stricter standards. The legislature had balked for several years at providing the new id’s saying they were part of a federal government overreach.