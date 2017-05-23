Why were the sirens going off in Fulton?

Did you hear the storm sirens go off in Fulton last night? Callaway County Emergency Management decided to sound the alert after a couple storm spotters said they witnessed a funnel cloud on the north end of Fulton about 9 oh clock last night. The National Weather Service and meteorologist Sharon Ray said they did not detect any rotation in the storm on their radar screens. No storm warnings were in effect. A statement from the emergency management center said officials there decided to sound the sirens in Fulton as a precaution.