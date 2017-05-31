Spectacular crash on I – 70

A Columbia woman is lucky to be alive today…after her car blew a tire on I-70 yesterday…and sent a tractor trailer rolling over on the Highway. The Highway patrol says the collision occurred about 3-20 yesterday afternoon on westbound I-70 just west of the Kingdom City exit. When the tire blew, Shannon Kemp’s car hit a tractor trailer, causing it to run off the road, before coming back onto the road and overturning. Traffic was stopped on the Highway for more than an hour while crews moved the tractor trailer. The two people inside the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries.