Three injured in three car pileup

Three people are recovering after a three-car-pileup in Jefferson City.

According to a media release from the Jefferson City Police department, twenty-two year old Brennan Nichols was speeding eastbound in the 2100 block of Missouri Blvd. when he struck a curb. Nichols Camaro crossed into the westbound lane, striking vehicles driven by Julie Brown and Ashley Herndon.

Nichols and Brown were taken to the hospital by EMS, and Nichols’ passenger David Williams was flown to Columbia hospital.

All the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.