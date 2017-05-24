Will passage of the Special Session bill allow Ameren to charge you more on your electric bill?

(MissouriNet) – Controversial language has been removed from a bill headed to the House today that would give lower electric rates to two possible industrial companies. Portageville Republican Don Rone says his legislation would help attract an aluminum plant, steel mill and about 500 jobs to southeast Missouri. Olivette Democrat Tracy McCreery questions whether it’s good policy to give businesses special incentives by lowering their electric rates.

The controversial part could be added back in during the legislature’s special session that continues this week.