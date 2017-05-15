Woman accused in baby death dodges murder conviction

Emily Usnick is headed to prison on a manslaughter charge, but avoided a murder conviction Friday. The Miller County woman was on trial last week, accused of second degree murder in the 2009 death of her newborn baby. The newborn was found wrapped in a trash bag inside a container inside the trunk of Usnick’s car at a home near St. Elizabeth during a drug raid. A jury in Johnson County deliberated for more than 5 hours before coming up with a not guilty verdict of second degree murder, but a guilty verdict on one count of involuntary manslaughter. Usnick is out on bond and faces sentencing June 29th.