Woman wanted in Holts Summit gun theft

A Callaway County woman faces several charges after she is accused of stealing guns from a home in Holts summit. 35-year-old Nika Mann is accused of breaking into the home in the 17-hundred block of Lee Street on March 20th. The homeowner told police four guns were stolen. A break in the case came earlier this month when a serial number on one of the guns turned up at a pawn shop in Cairo. The Callaway County sheriff’s department and the Holts Summit police are still looking for Mann this morning.